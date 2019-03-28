UK buyers sick of Brexit and happy to move here

For a good while Brexit froze them. UK residents considering a move to Ireland or indeed other countries stopped or suspended their moves mainly due to uncertainty.

Now REA Brady estate agents in Carrick-on-Shannon report that for many it has gone on so long, lives have been in limbo and to be frank about it, many are now saying, “it’s time to move forward I want to live in a quieter and safer place” and particularly in a rural location.

Ireland’s affirmation with regard to no change in freedom of movement has helped in this regard.

There are no requirements for passport controls in operation for Irish and British citizens travelling between Ireland and the UK and there will be no change to this as a result of Brexit.

As a result REA Brady with REA Group have renewed their push into the UK market and have committed to exhibit at the UK International Investor Show at the Excel in London on April 12 and 13.

This is part of their continuing and active presence pushing their properties to UK buyers.

They are the only estate agents in Ireland who list all of their properties on the top two property portals in the UK.

Joe Brady reports that this spring has started well and he is happy to inform us that they have already sold several houses to buyers who are UK based.

