Three year driving disqualification for drink driving imposed at Carrick District Court

“The reading speaks for itself,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to imposing a conviction against Philomena Bohan for drink driving at last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Ms Bohan, 1 Shannon Cove, Dromod pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving at Mountcampbell, Carrick-on-Shannon on February 10, 2018 with Garda Adrian Dockery informing the court the defendant’s blood test revealed an alcohol level of 216mg/100ml.

Defending solicitor John McNulty said Ms Bohan has since disposed of her car.

Garda Dockery agreed with Mr McNulty that the defendant was co-operative throughout his dealings with her.

Ruling as outlined Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction, a fine of €100 and disqualified Ms Bohan from driving for a period of three years.