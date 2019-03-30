Two year driving ban for no insurance imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

“He doesn’t seem to pay much attention to the legislation. There are some sins that cannot be forgiven,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to convicting David Breswick of driving without insurance and driving without a driving licence.

Defending solicitor Peter Collins said the defendant's insurance policy came into effect at 11am on the morning of July 14, 2018 having been stopped earlier that morning at L1601, Dromod.

Mr Collins said: “He thought he was covered by his employer’s insurance.”

Mr Collins said the defendant who has an address at Kilnamarue, Killygar, Carrigallen and works as a carpenter never had a full driving licence and a disqualification would have a “very serious impact on his employment.”

The court heard Mr Breswick has previous convictions for no road tax and two counts of no insurance.

Referring to his previous record the defendant said: “The previous incidents are from quite a while ago.”

Mr Breswick said he has since “taken steps towards getting a full licence.”

In reply Judge Kilrane said: “You were stopped two weeks after being convicted of having no insurance.”

Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction in relation to the charge of having no insurance, fined the defendant €300 and disqualified him from driving for a period of two years.

In relation to a charge driving without a driving licence the defendant received a conviction and was fined €50.

Recognisance in the event of an appeal were fixed at €400, own bond, cash.