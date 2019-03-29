Case of no insurance before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court adjourned for clarification

A case of no insurance against Vlad Onofrei, 7 O'Connell Terrace, Arklow, Co Wicklow was adjourned until the May 21 sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court with Judge Kilrane saying: “I am not happy with the insurance certificate.”

Last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard on June 12, 2018 the defendant made off without payment of fuel to the value of €20 from Lunney’s filling station, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Giving evidence Sgt Michael Gallagher said Garda Mary Burke was called to attend the scene.

Sgt Gallagher said Mr Onofrei placed €20 worth of fuel in his vehicle but was unable to pay for the fuel by pin and said he would return later that day with payment.

He also gave an undertaking to produce his driving documents within 10 days but failed to do so.

Defending solicitor Martin Burke said: “He clearly got agitated when things weren’t going the way he wanted them to work.

“He accepts it shouldn’t have happened and he lost the run of himself.”

Addressing the court the defendant said: “I wanted to pay but I was advised not to go back.”

Mr Burke added: “He acknowledges his wrong doing. His convictions are in other states, none in Ireland.

“He needs his car to travel to work. It appears and he maintains that he was covered.”

Adjourning matters until May 21 so it can be clarified whether or not the defendant was insured on the date in question Judge Kilrane said: “I’m not happy with the insurance certificate.

It was issued by some company in Gibraltar.”