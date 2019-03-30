Matters against defendant charged with serious motoring offences adjourned

“Perhaps there is a little hope,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to adjourning matters against Modestras Frolovas, 6 Lios Cian, Swords, Co Dublin until the May 21 sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for a probation report.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said on August 26, 2018 gardaí received a call in relation to a vehicle. Garda Currid observed the vehicle overtaking another vehicle close to a roundabout at Townparks, Carrick -on-Shannon.

Mr Frolovas was arrested and a breath test revealed his breath contained an alcohol level of 74mg/100ml.

On January 26, 2019 gardaí on patrol at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon encountered a vehicle driving towards them on a one way street and he was subsequently arrested.

Defending solicitor Martin Burke said: “He had an argument with his sister’s husband in Kinlough. He started drinking, went back to the house and took the keys to the car.”

Addressing the court the defendant said: “I have stayed away from alcohol and drugs. That was a good lesson to send me to prison. I was there for a week and realised I don’t belong there.”