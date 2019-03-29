Watch | TG4's preview with Emlyn Mulligan will get you in the mood for Saturday's Croke Park final

Excitement is at fever-pitch for tomorrow's Allianz NFL Division 4 final that will see Leitrim clash with Derry in Croke Park and ahead of the big match TG4 got the thought's of Melvin Gaels forward Emlyn Mulligan.

Having played for the green and gold for over a decade and suffered three cruciate ligament injuries during that time Emlyn's commitment to the Leitrim cause cannot be questioned.

In TG4's preview of tomorrow's final, Emlyn, who has been named to start tomorrow's final with the number 11 on his back outlines what it means to him, his team-mates and the entire county to be appearing on the big stage.