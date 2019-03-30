Exodus to Croke Park is underway

The exodus from Leitrim is well underway as thousands of supporters from the county are making their way to Croke Park this morning.

A huge crowd from Leitrim is expected in GAA headquarters for the Division 4 League Final against Derry (throw-in 3pm) and Leitrim people from across the world have been taking planes, trains and automobiles to make it to the match to shout their county on.

The road to Dublin will be festooned with green and gold as excitement builds ahead of the match.

Enjoy the day everyone, shout yourselves hoarse and most importantly, get there and back safely.

Up Leitrim!