Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, March 31, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Padraig Higgins - Eslin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Padraig Higgins, Corrigeen, Eslin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Patrick-Joseph and Margaret. Padraig will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-marie, son Alan, granddaughter Bryana, brothers-in-law John and Jim O'Neill, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Roosky, Co Roscommon on Monday, 1st April from 6.30pm concluding with prayers at 9.00pm. Removal on Tuesday 2nd to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Edward J. Ward - Kilcock, Co Kildare / Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Edward J. Ward, Ballycannon, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 25th March, 2019. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Michael O'Regan - Kinlough, Co Leitrim / Cork City, Co Cork

Michael O'Regan, Spa Brae, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and late of Tower St, Cork City. Peacefully, on Wednesday, 27th March 2019, at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (nee Kiely) , nieces and nephews and all his relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at his late residence, Spa Brae, Kinlough, this Sunday from 1pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Maria Harte - Malahide, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Maria Harte, Malahide, Co Dublin and formerly of Lahard, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Surrounded by her loving family at the Bons Secours Hospital, Glasnevin on Friday 29th March 2019. She will be dearly missed by her husband Gerry Hanifan, her parents John and Mary, brothers Conor, Shane and Aidan, sisters Janette, Anita and Lynda, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Colum, Gene, Padraig and Richard, sisters-in-law Tina, Helen, Grainne, Alison and Martina, beloved nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Ballinamore on Sunday at the home of her sister Janette Harte McManus, Corgar, from 2pm until 9pm and on Monday from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday, 2nd April at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.