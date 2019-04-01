Drumreilly man asks Fine Gael to add him to the ticket

Des Donegan from Drumreilly is officially asking Fine Gael to add him to the ticket for the Ballinamore Area in the local elections.

In a statement to the paper, Mr Donegan said, "Following on from the Fine Gael convention held in Ballinamore on Friday, March 8, where the members present expressed great dissatisfaction at the directive given by Fine Gael headquarters only to select one candidate on the night.

"Drumreilly/Carrigallen and Newtowngore branches held meetings the following week where the consensus was that a candidate from this area should be added to the ticket as this area has being represented by the McCartin and Holahan family for the last 80 years. With this in mind I, on behalf of the above branches asked for a meeting with Enda Canden constituency representatitive and Tom Curran Fine Gael general secretary on Friday, March 15 to discuss the situation.

"I received no communications regarding this meeting until I contacted Enda Canden again last Thursday, March 28 - he alone has agreed to meet the branches on April 4."

Des Donegan said, "With the delay in arranging the meeting and the short run in to the local election I have asked officially on behalf of the branches above and in the absence of a second candidate that Fine Gael national executive add me on to the ticket in Ballinamore area."

