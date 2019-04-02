Planning permission sought for extension of Dromahair nursing home

St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Killananima, Dromahair is seeking planning permission for an extension to the east of facility.

The application under Mary Flanagan’s name seeks to reposition the extension and revise their previous planning permission. The nursing home had previously been granted permission to extend the facility by two units of ten beds each. This new application asks to provide 31 beds in 19 single rooms and six twin rooms together with ancillary areas, with an increase in floor area of 175m.

The planning application also includes additional car parking.

The application can be viewed and inspected at Aras an Chontae Liatroma, Carrick-on-Shannon for a fee.

