Snow and ice warning for Leitrim

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place until until one o'clock this afternoon for Leitrim.

Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Cavam, Donegal, Longford, Louth and Monaghan are ten counties that are under the warning.

Falls of hail, sleet and some snow will may occur, with some accumulations of snow on higher ground.

Met Éireann are also warning of icy stretches on the roads and motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning.