Water outage in Ballinamore today

Essential works may cause supply disruptions to Ballinamore today, Tuesday, April 2.

Irish Water have advised the Ballinamore town, Lahard, Carrickmakeegan, Castleroggy, Callowhill, Dromore, Ballinamore Canal and surrounding areas will be affected from 12noon to 4pm.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works. Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

