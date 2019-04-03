It will remain cold today with rain expected this afternoon in the North West

It will be mostly dry this morning (Wednesday, April 3, 2019) with a few sunny spells. It will turn cloudy with scattered showers. The showers will become more prolonged as the day goes on, with sleet on hills. A cold day in a strong northerly wind. Highest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

TONIGHT



Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with dry spells in all areas, but with scattered outbreaks of rain also. The rain will be light generally and mainly affecting eastern areas with mist. Northeast winds will be fresh and gusty. Lowest temperatures 2 to 4 degrees with a slight grass frost during any clear spells.