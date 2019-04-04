LEADER funding secured for works on former Boyle courthouse

LEADER funding of €148,225 has been allocated to restore Boyle Courthouse to house Boyle Model Railway and for community activities.

Senator Frank Feighan warmly welcomed the funding which was announced by Minister Michael Ring.

Senator Feighan said: “I’m delighted that this funding has been announced. This money will assist in restoring the former courthouse building for use as a permanent exhibition space for the Boyle Model Railway and for ancillary community activities.

“I want to extend my thanks to Boyle Chamber of Commerce, Boyle Town Team and the other voluntary groups who have worked so hard on this project.

“When completed, this project will add to the growing list of visitor attractions in Boyle and this will be of great benefit to the local community.”

The model railway will be a great all-weather tourist attraction in the historic courthouse while this funding adds to numerous projects already underway in the town.