Showers tonight and the weather will remain very, very cold

Today, Thursday, April 4 will be a cool breezy day. Some bright or sunny spells but mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail. Highs of 7 to 9 Celsius in moderate, and at times fresh and gusty, northeast winds.

TONIGHT

There will be showers on tonight, most frequent in the west and north. Clearer spells in the south and east will result in frost with lows of 0 to -3 degrees, slightly higher for Ulster and Connacht with lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Winds will be mostly light variable, except in the north where they will be moderate to fresh easterly, later southeasterly. More persistent rain arriving on the east coast towards dawn.