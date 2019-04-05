Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 5, 2019

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Woods (née Moran), Corrabeigh Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim



House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Kitty (Katherine) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan &, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Winnie and Phil, her brother Michael, brother-in-law John Lynch, sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass next Wednesday morning, 10th April, in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Clancy (née Mc Govern), Post Office, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Clancy, Josephine, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, predeceased by her husband Hugh & daughter Bernadette (Mc Cormack, Sligo). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Mary (Booth, Clarinbridge), Noirín (Cliffoney), Josephine (Gallery, Blacklion), sons, Jim, Sean & Hugo, sister Mary (Mc Dermott, Dublin), sisters in law Teresa (Belcoo), Laura (Dublin), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at her son Jim’s residence from 7pm to 10pm on Friday and from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Maureen Mullen (née Loughlin), Main Street, Collooney, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Maureen, Main Street, Collooney, and formerly of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Loving mother of Paul, Tomas & Deirdre, daughters-in-law Marguerite & Marian, brother John, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Aoife, Niall & Niamh, nieces & nephew, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Remains reposing at her residence on Friday from 2 o'clock to 5 o'clock with removal at 6.45 to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney arriving for 7 o'clock, Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock folowed by burial in Saint Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, Level 7, Sligo University Hospital C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

May they all Rest In Peace.

