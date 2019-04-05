Carrig Brewing to move operation to Meath

Craft beer manufacturer Carrig Brewing Company which is based in the Food Hub, Drumshanbo, is to move its operation to Trim, Co Meath.

The company was taken over last year and production will be merged with BRÚ Brewery which is based in Trim.

Manager of the Food Hub, Fergal McPartland, told the Leitrim Observer they were "surprised" to learn of the move this week but said a number of other companies have already expressed an interest in taking the soon to be available space in The Food Hub.

It is understood that there are eight full time and part time staff members affected.

Mr McPartland said there will now be a period of transition with the move expected to take place next June.

The Food Hub, since it’s establishment in 2004, has emerged as Ireland’s premier artisan multi-tenant food production enterprise centre, established by a social enterprise.

It houses a number of different food and drinks companies including The Shed Distillery, McNiffe's Bakery, The Cheese Hub, Bo Peep preserves and Chef in a Box.