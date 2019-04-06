The weather forecast for Saturday, April 6 isn't looking that bad
Cloudy, but some bright spells this afternoon.
Cloudy at first with the last of the rain clearing. Then becoming dry and bright, with sunny spells developing but there will be a few showers also. Top temperatures 11 to 12 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Cold overnight, with clear spells and with some frost in rural areas. Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 2 C., in light East or Northeasterly breezes. A few mist or fog patches also.
