The weather forecast for Saturday, April 6 isn't looking that bad

Cloudy at first with the last of the rain clearing. Then becoming dry and bright, with sunny spells developing but there will be a few showers also. Top temperatures 11 to 12 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold overnight, with clear spells and with some frost in rural areas. Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 2 C., in light East or Northeasterly breezes. A few mist or fog patches also.