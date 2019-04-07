Gardai advise homeowners to ensure windows and doors are secured after break-in and attempted break-in in Drumshanbo yesterday

Gardai are advising homeowners to ensure all doors and windows are locked and to activate their house alarm if they are leaving their property after a break-in and an attempted break-in in the Drumshanbo area of Leitrim yesterday (April 6, 2019).

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed there was an attempted break-in to a house in Drunshanbo at about 5pm yesterday (Saturday). The suspects fled when the realised the house was occupied and nothing was taken and they did not get into the house.

Gardai are also investigating a burglary at another house in Drumshanbo which occurred at about 4.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 6). The thieves forced their way in to the property via a back window. A sum of cash and jewellery were subsequently stolen. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have notice any suspicious vehicles of people in the Drumshanbo area yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 6) to contact them on (071) 9650510.

"Our general advice to homeowners is to ensure all doors and windows are locked and alarms are fitted and activated," said a spokesperson from the Garda Press Office.