The Hive Enterprise Centre is expanding office space

The Hive Leitrim's Technology Enterprise Centre on the Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon is set to expand to allow for more office space.



Leitrim County Enterprise Fund is seeking an architect led design team to extend the existing Hive building by approx 3,000-5,000 square foot.

The extension is to increase capacity of the existing building providing high specification office accommodation with a focus on increasing the level of open shared office space.



The Hive offers fully serviced office spaces, hot desk work areas and also large and small meeting rooms all with fibre broadband.

Over 26 local businesses are currently residents of the centre and this expansion will allow more space for new entrepreneurs.

