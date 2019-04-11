Patient told to go home from St Columba’s, Sligo



Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny raised the lack of out-of-hours psychiatric services for Sligo Leitrim patients with Minister of State Jim Daly in the Dáil last week.



Deputy Kenny recounted the recent experience of a constituent who has been using the mental health services in the north west for some time and who can experience severe episodes.

Deputy Kenny said: “When a severe episode occurs, this person is inclined to self-harm, wrecks his whole house and lashes out at everybody around him. He is a danger to himself and others.



“The service providers told him that if ever he sees an episode coming on, he should go to them, that the door would be opened and they would take him in and look after him. He did so less than a week ago, but when he arrived at St Columba's out-of-hours there was nobody there.



“He sat for two and a half hours before he saw a junior consultant, who spoke to him for approximately half an hour and then told him he was okay to go home. He felt let down by the service and went home as distressed as he was when he arrived.

“A couple of days later, he phoned gardaí and asked them to come and take him away or he would do something terrible. The gardaí had to bring him back into the services. This is one case but there are numerous others, sometimes involving young adolescents and children. They find there are huge holes in the service.”



Deputy Jim Daly replied: “The HSE is currently rolling out several pilot schemes around the country in the area of delivering mental healthcare online, including psychology and psychiatry. That is how we will address the gaps in the system. Rather than psychiatrists spending three hours travelling to see a patient, they will be able to spend that time online treating multiple patients.”



Martin Kenny thanked the minister for his response and asked that one of the pilot areas for the new system might be in Sligo-Leitrim.

