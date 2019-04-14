HSE parenting programme in Carrick-on-Shannon

Triple P Parenting Programmes Sligo/Leitrim is a positive parenting programme available FREE to parents of children aged 2-10years in Sligo and Leitrim.



It is organised by the HSE in partnership with local community and voluntary groups.

The course provides a tool box of tips and strategies for parents, to help manage some of the many challenges of parenting.

Common issues and concerns like, following instructions, dealing with disobedience, managing fighting and aggression, bed-time routines and managing disobedience are also discussed and worked on.

Parenting groups will meet on May 2,9, 16 and 23 from 7-9pm in Carrick Education Centre.

A workshop on developing good bedtime routines will be held on May 30 while dealing with disobedience on June 6 both from 7-9pm.

Information on Triple P courses are also on Parent Hub Facebook page- https//www.facebook.com/SligoLeitrimParentHub/

Booking on 0719148860 or kaysligochildcare@gmail.com

