‘Escape to the Country' buyers look to Leitrim

While Brexit is dominating the news cycle, it’s has clearly not succeeded in stopping business or life plans for many in Southern England.

Joe Brady from REA Brady in Carrick-on-Shannon exhibited at the London Investor Property Show in The Excel Exhibition Center in London last Friday and Saturday.

This exhibition featured properties from many countries and was attended by 5,000 to 6000 people. The REA stand was busy. It was the sole Irish Property Offering at this large event. Joe Brady said “The fact is UK buyers have money to invest and are seeking opportunities outside the UK. Ireland is their closest neighbour, one of the few at the exhibition where English is the first language and is a property market that UK buyers can easily understand and access. This gives us a distinct advantage.

“Greatest demand was for investments that yielded 6.5% or better and also from the 'Escape to the Country' type buyers seeking rural homes who see Ireland as a viable and affordable option. REA Brady will be hosting viewings for these buyers over the coming weeks.

If you have a property that might fall into those categories call REA Brady on 071 96 22444.