Candelabra's created by Dromod company Irish Contract Seating believed to have survived Notre Dame fire

A Dromod based company who specialise in furniture and seating for churches and places of worship have expressed their sadness following the fire that has caused widespread damage to the famous cathedral in Notre Dame, Paris.

Irish Contract Seating, who have worked in some of the most iconic churches in the world crafted the candelabra's for the cathedral in 2014.

Notre-Dame Cathedral’s spire collapses as a fire devastates centuries-old landmark https://t.co/3RzHXOcuVh pic.twitter.com/7MZhSWiPyd — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 15, 2019

The company believe having looked at photos that the candelabra's survived the fire.