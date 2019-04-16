With claims this weekend will be hot, hot, hot, what is really in store for counties Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo this Easter?

Friday, April 19 looks set to be the best of the week with temperatures expected to reach 20C during the day. The weather will be mostly sunny with only a small bit of cloud expected. Overnight temperatures will fall back to around 8C.

Saturday

On Saturday, April 20 temperatures will remain warm at 20C but a few showers are expected towards the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will drop to 8C and there will a few more showers overnight.

Easter Sunday

Sadly the good weather will not last and temperatures will drop back to 14C on Easter Sunday, April 21. It will feel quite cool and will be very overcast. Overnight temperatures will drop to 11C and there will be some rain showers.

Easter Monday

Easter Monday will see more overcast conditions. Temperatures will not get above 13C and there will be intermittent rain showers. Overnight temperatures will drop to 6C. There will be plenty of clouds above and showers will continue throughout the night.