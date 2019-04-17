Donal O’Kelly’s biopic on execution of Frank Sheehy-Skeffington

Manorhamilton's Donal O'Kelly is back with a new theatre piece based on an Irish historic event.

Exit Does Theatre presents Hairy Jaysus by Donal O'Kelly on Good Friday, April 19.



Hairy Jaysus is a biopic based on the events that led to the execution of Frank Sheehy Skeffington on Easter week 1916.

Sheehy-Skeffington was a pacifist, feminist, socialist and atheist who was murdered after being wrongly identified as a one of the rising leaders while trying to stop looting during the Dublin rebellion during Easter week in1916.



O’Kelly's poignant drama will be performed by Exit Does Theatres’ artistic director Paddy McEneaney in collaboration with practitioners Paul McDonnell (design technician) and Dee Armstrong (sound design) and is produced in association with The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.



Tickets are priced at €15/10 and the show starts at 8pm this Friday.

Bookings on (071) 9855833 or theglenscentre.com

