Broadband fiasco exposes Fine Gael’s utter disregard for rural Ireland says Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has said Fine Gael’s mismanagement of the National Broadband Plan exposes Fine Gael’s utter disregard for people in rural Ireland.

Mr Carthy said:“Leo Varadkar has stated that the cost of broadband rollout will now be many multiples of the original estimate. His government’s mismanagement of provision of a vital infrastructure for rural Ireland, once again exposes Fine Gael’s utter disregard for people living in rural areas.

“The entire approach to broadband rollout has been chaotic and farcical and the government has now left itself and taxpayers at the mercy of one private company, bidding for the contract to provide this service.

“The government needs to explain to half a million households across the state why they are still without broadband and when they will get it. Taxpayers also need to be given clarity on the final cost of this project. They also need to be told what the government’s Plan B is, in the event of it abandoning the current process.

“This Fine Gael Government needs to stop treating the people of rural Ireland as second class citizens," said the MEP.