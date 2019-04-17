€60,000 worth of cannabis found in Leitrim growhouse

Gardaí have detained two Lithuanian Nationals following the discovery of a grow house during an operation in Leitirm targeting cannabis cultivation.

The grow house was discovered during a search of a rented property in the Manorhamilton area last night (16/4/2019). Cannabis cultivation equipment along with 50 fully mature cannabis plants, 90 plants in the early stages of growth and 1kg of processed cannabis herb was seized, with a combined estimated value on €60,000.

Two men aged 49 and 22 years were arrested during the operation. Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

The operation was led by Gardaí from Manorhamilton supported by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU). An examination of the site is continuing.

Enquires are ongoing and updates will follow.