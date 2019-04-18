Leitrim deaths - Thursday, April 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Mc Auley, Tiermoonan, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry. Father of the late Pat and brother of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy (nee Jones), daughter Rosie (John), sons Peter & John Paul, grandchildren Tiernan & Sorcha, daughter-in-law Leeanne, son-in-law John, sisters May, Ann & Gabrielle, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass this morning Thursday at 11am at Saint Naile's Church, Kinawley with burial in Kinawley New Cemetery.

Margaret T (Gretta) Mc Cabe, Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Margaret T Mc Cabe, ( known as Gretta ), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim died on Wednesday 17th , peacefully in Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Leila, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence on Holy Thursday from 3 to 8pm and on Good Friday from 4.30 to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrigallen for funeral Liturgy at 11am on Holy Saturday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

May they all Rest In Peace.