Get set for 20C today in Leitrim and surrounding areas!

Misty conditions will clear to give a generally dry day with spells of hazy sunshine breaking through. Very mild or even warm. Top temperatures of 20 Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with clear spells, with a few mist or shallow fog patches. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in just light southeast breezes.