All roads lead to Corriga, Aughavas for the Leitrim Ploughing Championships on Easter Saturday

It's that time of the year again when ploughing matches start. Although some counties have all their ploughing championships over, Leitrim's turn is taking place on Easter Saturday, April 20.

This year marks the 62nd year of the County Leitrim Ploughing Championships and for 2019 this event takes place on the farm of Fergal Reilly and family at Corriga, Aughavas.



This area is no stranger to ploughing matches as there has been numerous events on these very grounds in the past number of years.



This year the sponsor is local business, Jetwash, Carrigallen and we appreciate their support for this fabulous ploughing event.

This year's programme looks good with all the usual ploughing classes. So if you're in the mood put the plough on the tractor and plough on.



Log digging is a time honoured way of turning the sod and with classes for male and female and children as well, why not make a start on the Spring's work?



The side shows are bigger and better than ever at this year's event with wood carving; car boot sale; monster machine auction; vintage cars and machinery; mouse racing; Gig Rig; Macra events; sheep dog trials; a Swivel bar; a dog show with eight classes and free entertainment for the kids.



This looks to be a festival day for all.



On Good Friday, April 19, the day before the main event, the Ploughing Committee is hosting a novice match for young people over 16 years of age - who hold a driving licence - on the same site.



These novices are invited to come and learn the art of ploughing and see what it's all about. Maybe one day they too could hone their abilities and represent Co Leitrim at national level.



So all roads lead to Aughavas on Easter Saturday, April 20 and, with luck on our side and the wind on our backs, we'll see a fine day for the 62nd County Leitrim Ploughing Championships.



It's what this hard working committee are aiming for.

See you there.