Easter Saturday's lotto jackpot is heading for a cracking €3m

Ireland is in the grip of Easter lottery fever with this Saturday’s Lotto jackpot on course to hit an eggs-citing €3 million.

So far this year, a whopping €42.7 million has been won in prizes with six new Lotto millionaires sharing over €22 million. The biggest jackpot winner in 2019 was a Dublin family syndicate who shared a €10.2 million jackpot, one of the highest Lotto wins for almost two years.

Ahead of Saturday night’s egg-straordinary €3 million (est) Lotto draw, the National Lottery has also confirmed that the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize pool which has been rolling since Saturday 23rd March is set to exceed €400,000.

Ahead of Saturday night’s €3 million Lotto jackpot (est), National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said: “There would be no better way to celebrate the Easter bank holiday weekend than for a lucky player to scoop the €3 million jackpot on offer. And it’s not just our jackpot which is rolling – our Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize pool is now set to top €400,000 which would make it a memorable Easter should one of our players scoop the prize.”

“2019 has been an incredible year for our Lotto players so far. We have already made six brand new millionaires through our Lotto and Lotto Plus games and we hope to welcome even more big winners into our famous winners’ room following the Easter weekend,” he added.