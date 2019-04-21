Don't miss The Big Hello! in Drumsna on May 5

Fancy getting to know more people in your community over games and a free lunch?

The Big Hello! part of a national initiative to encourage people to get to know their neighbours, is coming to Drumsna on Sunday, May 5.



Thanks to funding from the Dept of Rural and Community Development, Drumsna will be hosting its very own The Big Hello! Sunday Social on May 5 in the Community Resource Centre from 11.30am -3.30pm.



Jo Sachs-Eldridge, a local resident and one of organisers is keen to promote the theme of sharing skills and interests said: “Our skills and interests are a great way of connecting with each other and feeling useful and part of a community.

“An event like this lets us meet each other and also discover ways that we can connect after the event.



“I would love if this event helped more people to come together to do things like redo a neighbour's garden, share baking skills, help each other with the odd bit of babysitting or to even go for a bike ride together.



“Neighbours giving of their time and sharing skills is very empowering. It's a great way to integrate people who are new to the area and also a way of bringing different generations together. “We can all learn so much from each other.”



The centre will be a hive of activity with games for all ages (card games, lego, pictionary, dingbats etc) and other opportunities to get to know your neighbours.



Thanks to a crew of local volunteers food will also be available in the centre. The Big Hello! Sunday Social is a way to help bring the community together, through fun, tea, conversation and a social lunch.

For more information or to get involved you can contact Jo on jsedrumsna@gmail.com or (085) 8161653. Or just call over for a cuppa, a bite to eat and a chat with your lovely neighbours.

