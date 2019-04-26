Assurances sought on mobile roaming charges for border areas

Leitrim County Council is to seek assurances that roaming charges will not be reinstated post-Brexit.

Cllr Padraig Fallon raised the motion at the monthly Manorhamilton meeting pointing out that, although the two biggest mobile phone companies in the country had said they were not looking to reintroduce roaming charges for the UK following Brexit, “there are no assurances that these charges won't be brought in by other companies or by all of them at some point. We need clarity on this,” he said.

He pointed out that those living in border counties often were switched to a UK network without even crossing the border.

“We need to know what's happening. This could be very costly for families living along the border,” he said.

Cllr Fallon asked that the council contact the Minister for Communications to get assurances no charges will be introduced post-Brexit.

His motion received unanimous backing from the rest of the municipal council.