Defendant accused of dangerous driving may yet keep his licence

“This type of driving is appalling and is what kills people,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to adjourning matters against Cole Gunning, Abbeytown, Boyle in order to allow time for the defendant to complete the pro-social road safety initiative.

Giving summary evidence Insp Frank Finn said an off-duty member was driving at 9.30pm on what he described as a “good stretch of road” at Warren or Drum, Boyle on February 16, 2018 when she was undertaken by the defendant.

The off-duty garda also noticed the defendant undertake a vehicle further ahead.

The defendant was subsequently observed, by the same member, driving dangerously through roundabouts in Boyle.

Having heard the evidence against Mr Gunning, Judge Kilrane spoke about the pro-social programme, a road safety initiative which was set up in 2012 in Donegal. The programme seeks to improve both the awareness and the driving behaviour of those drivers referred to the service.

Judge Kilrane commented: “It is an alternative to just dealing harshly with a man like this who may well deserve to be dealt harshly with.

“This type of driving is appalling and is what kills people.”

Matters were adjourned in order to allow defending solicitor John McNulty make enquiries about the course which is run in Leterkenny and Cavan among other places.

Adjourning the case Judge Kilrane said: “If he comes out of that smelling of roses he may keep his licence but it will hurt him in the pocket.”