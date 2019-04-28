Prison sentence for serial offender with no insurance

Robert O’Haire, 3 Camlin Mews, Longford was convicted of having no insurance at Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 4, 2018 and sentenced to four months in prison and disqualified from driving for a period of eight years.

Insp Frank Finn told last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court the defendant has 63 previous convictions for offences and is currently serving a prison sentence.

Defending solicitor, Gerry McGovern, said the defendant is a 37-year-old father of four and is serving a custodial sentence since August 2018.

Mr McGovern described the defendant as “a model prisoner.”

Judge Kevin P Kilrane ruled as outlined while a conviction was also imposed in relation to a charge of having no driving licence which was taken into consideration.