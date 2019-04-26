Conviction for drink driving imposed against Sligo man

Brendan Mannion, Ballinagallagh, Drumcliffe, Co Sligo was convicted of drink driving at Ardconra, Boyle on September 9, 2018, fined €200 and disqualified from driving for a period of two years when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

An argument that the defendant’s date of birth was incorrect on the section 17 receipt following the completion of the alcohol test was rejected by Judge Kevin P Kilrane who ruled: “This type of matter is not sufficient to merit the trial being halted.” He added: “It’s an error, it is no more than an error.”

Mr Mannion opted to provide a sample of blood which revealed an alcohol level of 135mg/100ml.

Judge Kilrane ruled as outlined with the disqualification postponed until September 1.