Mayo man given two year ban for drink driving

David Hanahoe, 1 Riverside, Grange, Ballina was convicted of drink driving at Old Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 23, 2018, fined €200 and disqualified from driving for a period of three years.

Mr Hanahoe pleaded guilty to the offence with the court hearing his breath revealed an alcohol level of 79mg/100ml.

Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern noted the defendant “co-operated fully.”

Judge Kilrane ruled as outlined with the disqualification postponed until September 1.