Gardai issue weather warning and advice ahead of Storm Hannah

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be extra cautious as severe winds are forecast this evening, Friday, April 26.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick is in place from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning, Saturday, April 27. Gusts of 110 to 130 km/h are expected.

A Status Orange Wind Warning for Tipperary and Waterford is also in place from 10pm tonight, until 2am tomorrow morning, Saturday. Gusts of 110 to 120km/h are expected.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians should be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings.

People living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast.

Please heed the Met Éireann warnings and be aware of local prevailing weather conditions. Updates will be provided on the Garda website and social media accounts.

More information and updates from Met Éireann: wwww.met.ie

Be Winter Ready booklet is available to view here: https://www.garda.ie/en/roads- policing/road-safety/adverse- weather-conditions.html