Sligo University Hospital opens a New Maternity Outreach Clinic in Ballymote, Co Sligo

Sligo University Hospital is now providing a weekly outreach antenatal and gynaecology service from the Ballymote Primary and Mental Health Care Centre.

Ballymote was chosen as the location to cater for the large catchment area of South Sligo which includes the towns and villages of Ballymote, Tubbercurry, Riverstown and Geevagh. Also in this catchment area are the towns of Boyle and Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon and Charlestown in Mayo and many other towns and villages in between.

This is the fourth outreach antenatal and gynaecology service provided by Sligo University Hospital in addition to the existing clinics in Ballyshannon, Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon.

Dr Ravi Garrib, Consultant in Obstetrics/Gynaecology at Sligo University Hospital will lead the clinic in Ballymote, supported by Midwife, Leona Mulvey and the medical team. He said, “The aim of the new clinic is to bring high quality care as close to where the women who will use the service live and to avoid unnecessary trips to outpatient appointments in the hospital. The women availing of the service in Ballymote will be seen by me and my team and this is exactly as it would be if we were running a clinic in the hospital. The outreach clinic is in a comfortable, modern building which is easy to access. Once the clinic is established it will also offer midwifery-led care. The outreach clinics in Ballyshannon, Manorhamilton and Carrick on Shannon have proven to be very successful and we expect the same for Ballymote. Women living in the catchment area will automatically be offered an appointment at this clinic from now on.”