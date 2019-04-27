370 homes and businesses without power in Leitrim following #StormHannah

Nearly 300 homes and businesses in the Dromod/Mohill area are currently without power. The fault was reported at around 4.30am this morning (Saturday, April 27) and ESB Networks expect power to be restored at around 12pm.

47 more properties are affected by a fault between Mohill and Cloone. The issue was reported at 6am and power is expected to be restored by 2pm today.

23 homes in Fenagh are also reporting a power outage. Power is expected to be fully restored by 11.30am.

More updates as we get them.