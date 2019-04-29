Ireland West Airport Knock summer schedule takes off

Ryanair, Irelands No. 1 airline, recently celebrated the launch of its Summer 2019 Schedule from Ireland West Airport in Knock.

Ryanair’s Ireland West Airport summer schedule includes 13 routes in total, to exciting destinations such as Cologne, Milan Bergamo, Faro and Barcelona Girona.

Ireland West Airport consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair’s customer care improvements, including:

Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit

Punctuality - deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month’s air fares

Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in two minutes

Care Improvements - 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings

Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships & plastic free in five years

New Ryanair Choice - €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for frequent guests

Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile.

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport says: ‘We are delighted to welcome the start of our summer 19 programme with Ryanair which will see Ryanair fly to 13 destinations across the UK and Europe from the airport in what will be their busiest summer programme to date.

"We are also looking forward to the start of a brand new twice weekly service to Cologne in Germany on June 1 which will be a great boost for tourism in the West and North West of Ireland.

"In addition, a season extension on both our Alicante and Barcelona services, which started earlier this month, will bring even more choice and low fares for holidaymakers across the West, North West and Midlands this summer."

