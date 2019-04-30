Dromod furniture company secures three international commissions

Dromod-based church furniture manufacturing company ICS Furniture, over the past six months, have secured three international furniture commissions thus adding to their already impressive portfolio of over 3,500 projects.

This includes a basilica and 17 cathedrals across Ireland and the UK, bespoke pieces for Notre Dame, St Patrick's Cathedral, New York and the Papal chair for the recent Pope’s visit to Knock.

Just before Christmas last year the company crafted seating for a private chapel in Rome. The bespoke chairs made from oak were shipped out to the clients just in time for Christmas Day.

"We worked with an Italian liturgical architectural specialist on this project and we were delighted to welcome them to our facility in Dromod in January of this year, where they came to see our facility and visit some of our completed projects in Knock Basilica and St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford,

"We are hoping to work with them again on a project that they are designing for a centre here in Ireland,” commented Gavin Duignan, company owner and furniture designer.

For 50 years the family owned company started by Gavin’s father Charlie Duignan, have operated from their facility in Dromod.

The new year saw another commission for a church in Washington DC.

St Thomas’s, Washington DC

Gavin commented: "This project was for 200 bespoke oak chairs and a simple solid oak altar for a brand-new church which was being built in Dupont Circle.

"The chairs were dispatched in March and made the long journey to arrive in good time for Easter Sunday mass in their brand-new home.

"Next came a very exciting commission for curved seating for another new church, this time in Sweden.

Recounting how the project started, Gavin said: "The architect and priest involved in the re-design of the church had researched curved seating manufacturers all over Europe.

"Having reviewed our portfolio of curved seating projects across Ireland and the UK, we obviously made a good impression as this type of seating is very specialist. The priest himself came to Ireland three weeks ago where I personally took him to see similar projects we had completed in Dublin and Meath.

"He visited our facility in Dromod and also paid a visit to Longford Cathedral. Upon his return to Sweden he contacted us to say they he was more than happy to commission ICS to complete the project."

The project will be installed by ICS furniture in autumn of this year when their team will make the long journey by boat and truck across to Sweden to ensure the safe arrival of their bespoke pieces.

This is not before, however, they complete some major projects at home in Ireland and the UK.

On the company's busy production schedule Gavin noted: "We have a number of projects here in Ireland as always. From bespoke newly designed pews for a church in the north to restoration and refurbishment of pews in the midlands. Every week and every month is different for us here in ICS Furniture as no project is the same."