Twitter users highlight the best of county for #LeitrimWeek

It may have escaped your attention but this week is Leitrim Week on Twitter with the Geographical Society of Ireland encouraging users of the social media platform to tell the world their favourites thing about our county.

Adrian Kavanagh, President of the Geographical Society of Ireland got the debate underway yesterday when he asked for feedback on the county from natives, blow-ins, locals and those who simply enjoy a visit to the county.

Unsurprisingly there has been a hugely positive response to those initial questions with glowing reviews from all areas of the county submitted.

Dromahair and Newtownmanor were particularly popular with photographic evidence supplied to further highlight the beauty of this part of north Leitrim.

Dromahair & Newtownmanor are two scenic areas - just look at the view from the top of O'Rourkes Table towards the Sleeping Giant. Leitrim is also a place of high nature value farming systems, where wildlife and farming co-exist. Challenge is to maintain this in the future. pic.twitter.com/JBH6C8N4XN — Dolores Byrne (@doloresfarming) April 29, 2019

I have a few recent Leitrim posts over on my blog. These are the steps to O'Rourke's Table pic.twitter.com/hojxLNyQxm — Val (@magnumlady) April 30, 2019

Lough Gill (Dromahair side) is the most peaceful and beautiful place! pic.twitter.com/eWGQTMJGJt — Claire Mc Ternan (@ternan_mc) April 29, 2019

Love Creevelea Abbey and the walk along the riverbank from the old hotel, also Glencar Waterfall & the Lough. pic.twitter.com/e5DAMK9p6F — Gerry (@guinnessaddick) April 29, 2019

The stunning surrounds of Lurganboy were also highlighted for mention.

I live near Manorhamilton. I love #Leitrim because of its landscape, diversity, easy pace and friendly people. My fav places are Fowley's Falls, Meeneymore ring forts and Milltown Woods pic.twitter.com/qL9lhewF53 — Tawnylust Lodge (@TawnylustLodge) April 30, 2019

The county's coast line near Tullaghan was also mentioned with last year's stunning weather helping to show it in its very best light.

The coast of Leitrim: the topic of a lovely short story by Irish writer Kevin Barry (pic by me of Tullaghan during the heatwave 2018) https://t.co/bXPTc0X3Az pic.twitter.com/BiULnk0NJv — Marion McGarry (@marion_mcgarry) April 29, 2019

Lough Rynn, Keeldra Lake and Cloone were other areas there were selected for mention as people's favourite part of the county.

My mother is from Drumshanbo& my paternal Grandfather was born in Killyfad, Dromod. Leitrim packs a serious punch & visitors to this beautiful county are sure to find this out. Glencar Waterfall, Shannon Blueway Boardwalk at Acres Lake & enjoy a stroll through Derrycarne Wood. — CianLena Guckian (@CianLenaG) April 30, 2019

The sound of the cuckoo in the hills above drumkeerin, the top of O'donnells rock on a sunny day, looking down on the glencar valley from a height and lough Melvin from the barr road. #lovelyleitrim #getbacktoyourroots — CP Mac (@CPMac90) April 29, 2019

My father, Aidan Prior, was from Ballinamore. Even though he became a successful Dublin based designer and business person his heart was always in Ballinamore. He loved it and all its hinterland — Aisling Prior (@aislingprior1) April 29, 2019

Leitrim is home, I am from Mohill but live in Bornacoola with my wife and 2 teen kids. I like the peace and quiet and general slow pace of life. Fav spots, sliabh an iarann mountains and Glencar waterfall — Sean Reynolds (@SeanRey57043948) April 29, 2019

My father grew up in Leitrim. I grew up in London but we holidayed in Leitrim every summer. For thirty-five years I've been a professional writer. The first real story I wrote, and the one that made me realise writing could be my career, was about one of those trips to leitrim. — Brian Keaney (@brian_keaney) April 30, 2019

Eagles' Rock and Glenade Valley. Stunning scenery. Also the panoramic views of same from Saddle hill, Manorhamilton. #favouritethingsaboutleitrim — Dr Dervla MacManus (@DervMac) April 29, 2019

We believe Leitrim has some of the best places to eat and the best producers in Ireland — Taste Leitrim (@TasteLeitrim) April 30, 2019