Twitter users highlight the best of county for #LeitrimWeek

Twitter users highlight the best of county for #LeitrimWeek

It may have escaped your attention but this week is Leitrim Week on Twitter with the Geographical Society of Ireland encouraging users of the social media platform to tell the world their favourites thing about our county.

Adrian Kavanagh, President of the Geographical Society of Ireland got the debate underway yesterday when he asked for feedback on the county from natives, blow-ins, locals and those who simply enjoy a visit to the county.

Unsurprisingly there has been a hugely positive response to those initial questions with glowing reviews from all areas of the county submitted.

Dromahair and Newtownmanor were particularly popular with photographic evidence supplied to further highlight the beauty of this part of north Leitrim.

The stunning surrounds of Lurganboy were also highlighted for mention.

The county's coast line near Tullaghan was also mentioned with last year's stunning weather helping to show it in its very best light.

Lough Rynn, Keeldra Lake and Cloone were other areas there were selected for mention as people's favourite part of the county.