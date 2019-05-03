Walkers must cross an 80km speed regional road as part of the promoted Blueway

As tourism season begins and preparations are made for an influx of visitors to Leitrim, one of the crossings on the highly promoted Blueway has been called “lethal.”



Fianna Fáil Councillor Paddy O'Rourke asked the council this week to erect large visible signs indicating the road crossing with “immediate effect.” He said “a tragic accident could occur on this fantastic facility.”



Funding is being sought to construct an underpass at the crossing, but this could be years away from approval.

The motion was met with approval from all other councillors in the Ballinamore area, with many calling out the dangerous situation there.



Council engineer Darragh O'Boyle said “Waterways Ireland carried out a full safety sign audit and erected the appropriate signs.”

After much pressure from the councillors, Leitrim County Council said they will investigate speed rumble strips or a temporary driver feedback sign as a short term solution to the local concerns.

Also read: Blueway adventure Race in Leitrim Village