A guide to tracing your Leitrim ancestors in The Dock

Tracing your Leitrim Ancestors by Tom Coughlan will be formally launched by Seán O’Súilleabháin, founder of Leitrim Genealogy Centre, in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, May 17 at 6pm. The launch will be part of a Leitrim Genealogy Evening.

Tracing your Leitrim Ancestors is a comprehensive guide to records available for tracing families in Leitrim and is filled with information on what the records contain, and how and where they can be accessed. It includes guidance on researching in Irish archives and on the many on-line sources now available.

It is well illustrated with maps and with examples of the types of records to be found; and with other relevant background material. It also provides background on the social history of Leitrim and how it has affected the keeping and survival of records. There is also a comprehensive index. This is the latest in a series of county guides published by Flyleaf Press.

The meeting is co-hosted by Leitrim Genealogy Centre, the primary source of information on the county; and Ancestor Network who provide national services in tracing families and in publishing guides and reference works for family historians.

The schedule for the event is:

• 6pm - Welcome and introduction. Patricia McCartan - Leitrim Genealogy Centre.

• 6.10pm - Emigration from Leitrim: Causes and consequences: The background to emigration from the county, its impact, and the current interest in the history of Leitrim families.

• 6.30pm - Leitrim rentals as a family history source. This talk will outline the records kept by landlords as a useful and overlooked genealogy source, using local examples.

• 7pm - Launch of A Guide to Tracing your Leitrim Ancestors by Seán O’Súilleabháin, with inputs by the author Tom Coughlan and by John Hamrock, the CEO of Ancestor Network.

Read Also: 11 days until Darkness into Light on May 11