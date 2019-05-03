Adrian Leddy makes difficult decision to retire from his role with IFA

He has been the face of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) in Leitrim and surrounding areas for 45 years, but Adrian Leddy will be officially finishing his work with the organisation in or around late October this year.

The IFA regional development officer said he made the difficult decision to retire recently and made the announcement last week.

Born and raised in the Annaduff area of Leitrim, Mr Leddy is proud of what the organisation has achieved.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me. When you work with an organisation that consumes your life, day and night, for that length of time, it is hard to let go,” he acknowledged.

He said that the decision to retire was even more difficult as he had built up a lot of personal friendships through the organisation over the last four decades.

“I have built up a lot of friendships with the people I have worked with in IFA. I have been lucky enough to work with a great group of volunteers in this organisation, people who are more than colleagues, they are friends as well.

“It is this strength, this volunteer base which has kept this association alive over the years and it is this strength that has ensured that IFA is the strong association that it is today.”

Mr Leddy said he was very proud of his time with IFA and very proud to have played a role in the association.

“It has been difficult to make that decision to leave, but I am 68 now and I think that it is time to move on to something new,” he said.