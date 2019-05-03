Two Sligo/Leitrim volunteers named in Hospice Heroes honour list for 2019

Well known local volunteers and organisers of the very successful Leitrim's Health is Wealth event, Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan have been named as recipients of this year's Hospice Heroes awards.

The pair, who work as community psychiatric nurses in Co Leitrim are set to travel to Dublin for the awards ceremony.

This is the third year that the Irish Hospice Foundation has run the Hospice Heroes awards. The presentation is part of the Hospice Sunflower Days launch.

This is an initiative which honours the work of people throughout the country, who work tirelessly on behalf of their local hospice, either caring for patients, as volunteers or selflessly raising money.

Valerie and Hubert have both been instrumental in helping to support and promote the work of the North West Hospice in particular.

They said they are delighted to be named as recipients of this award.

The awards will be presented by Irish Hospice Foundation ambassador, Mary Kennedy on May 9.