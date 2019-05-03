Leitrim winners announced for National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019

Foroige; the Carrick Water Music Festival; Kinlough Community Development; Breffni Community Development and Rossinver Community Development Company are the five Leitrim clubs, community projects and organisations named as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

The awards were created to honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals in their local communities across Ireland thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Announcing the winners of the county phase of the awards today, National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the number and calibre of entries we received for these awards and it is proof that organisations supported by National Lottery funding are having a huge impact in their local communities. Recognising and celebrating this impact is what the National Lottery Good Causes Awards is all about.”

The Leitrim winners are:

- Sport: Kinlough Community Development

- Health and Wellbeing: Rossinver Community Development Company

- Arts and Culture: Carrick Water Music Festival

- Community: Breffni Community Development

- Youth: Foroige

These winners will now go forward to the six Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on Saturday, November 2. Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.