Karen Penny visits Tullaghan during epic 20,000 mile trek

Karen Penny is undertaking a mammoth 20,000 mile coastal walk of Ireland and Britain to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Penny reached the Leitrim coastline on April 26 last, stopping off in Tullaghan as part of her journey.

Setting off from Mullaghmore, she reached Tullaghan in the afternoon, where she was given a very warm welcome from John Joe, Susan, and Sheila from the Development committee at Tullaghan as well as local resident, Bernice Gill.

Karen was taken on a guided tour from The Duff River along the coast road, visiting St Patrick's wells and on to the Leitrim shoreline.

She also visited the Tullaghan Chapel and enjoyed a well-earned cup of tea and refreshments at the community centre.

Karen then continued to walk to Tullaghan Cross and then proceeded her walk to the Drowes River. She was kindly hosted by Rodger White and family that night in Tullaghan.

Well done Karen, what a remarkable effort undertaken by a truly remarkable woman.